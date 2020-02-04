Chinese residents walk through five-metre-long disinfectant tunnel to enter community amid coronavirus outbreak

Residents in southern China's Chongqing were captured walking through a five-metre-long disinfectant tunnel to enter their community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The video shows several people having their temperature checked and walking through a disinfectant tunnel before entering Zhonghua Aocheng Residential Community.

According to the vice-general manager of the property management, they spent around 15,000 Yuan (£1650) to build the tunnel after one resident who is the dean of Chongqing Academy of Animal Science advised to do so.