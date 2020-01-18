Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Devin Nunes’ Hometown Paper Endorses Rival

Devin Nunes’ Hometown Paper Endorses Rival

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Devin Nunes’ Hometown Paper Endorses Rival

Devin Nunes’ Hometown Paper Endorses Rival

Rep.

Devin Nunes’ hometown paper scorched his “obsession” with Donald Trump and endorsed his Democratic challenger in the 2020 elections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ted Lieu Tells Devin Nunes Off After He Threatens Lawsuit [Video]Ted Lieu Tells Devin Nunes Off After He Threatens Lawsuit

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu and Republican Rep. Devin Nunes began to argue with one another. According to CNN, Lieu accused Nunes of conspiring with Lev Parnas. Soon after, Nunes’ lawyer threatened..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Text Messages: Devin Nunes' Aide And Giuliani Associate [Video]Text Messages: Devin Nunes' Aide And Giuliani Associate

AP Photo/Susan Walsh House Democrats released a tranche of previously undisclosed text messages on Friday night between an associate of Rudy Giuliani's and an aide to the top-ranking Republican on the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.