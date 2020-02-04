Global  

Top 10 Saves of January

Top 10 Saves of January

Top 10 Saves of January

The best netminders in the league kicked off 2020 in style, as David Rittich put up a brick wall against rival Toronto, and Robin Lehner and Jacob Markstrom stack the pads in incredible fashion
