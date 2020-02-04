Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

The Democratic party is in chaos after the disastrous Iowa Caucuses.

On Tuesday morning the Iowa Democratic party revealed what they think caused the fiasco.

The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue.

"While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data." Iowa caucus results have been majorly delayed.