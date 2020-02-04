Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa > Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

The Democratic party is in chaos after the disastrous Iowa Caucuses.

On Tuesday morning the Iowa Democratic party revealed what they think caused the fiasco.

The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue.

The Iowa Democratic Party made an announcement on Tuesday morning.

"While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data." Iowa caucus results have been majorly delayed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Dem party blames caucus fiasco on ‘coding issue,’ vows to release results ‘as soon as possible’

The morning after a technical meltdown delayed the reporting of the Iowa caucus results – causing...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

A80K88N97

RazorbackFan I’m surprised they haven’t figured out a way to try and blame Trump! #Trump2020 Iowa Dem party blames caucus fiasco… https://t.co/N4p68Pu7OG 3 minutes ago

3rdERH

Rick Hurd "It was like a battle scene." Part of the description as the trial for a 2015 double-murder in #Oakland begins.… https://t.co/jo8vQJYS8g 6 minutes ago

MouthpieceMajor

Mouthpiece Major RT @nikoCSFB: This basically sounds like the Iowa Dems are immediately deflecting blame to the company to keep their hands clean. “Coding i… 7 minutes ago

pjsarach

San Diego Pete Iowa Democratic Party Blames Caucus Chaos on App’s ‘Coding Issue’ https://t.co/xNXFZybO5j via @BreitbartNews At l… https://t.co/5sWHW4TMdN 7 minutes ago

KO6YQ

Ian Kluft @ismonkeyuser Speaking of overly-complicated systems coming back to bite their operators... "‘A Mess’: Democrats Bl… https://t.co/a7kb95zJvT 8 minutes ago

KatGodspell

Kat Godspell News & Comment 🌹🍑🆘 🧙‍♀️ RT @nprpolitics: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said while an app used for caucus results was recording data accurately, "it was re… 12 minutes ago

MrShelby4

Mr Shelby RT @NatashaBertrand: Iowa Democratic Party says a “coding issue” in its reporting app was to blame for the delay in the results, but that t… 12 minutes ago

MegWingerter

Meg Wingerter RT @otherchrispaul: Democrats have no Iowa caucus results, blame “coding issue” https://t.co/wZ0owCkJbS via @AP 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' [Video]Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released Tuesday..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.