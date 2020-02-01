Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa

Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa

Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa

President Trump on Tuesday slammed the Iowa Democratic Party's botched handling of their caucus on Twitter.

As of early Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had still not released the results.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lines, some delays signal strong turnout at Iowa caucuses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lines of people snaked out the door and down the block waiting to enter an...
Seattle Times - Published

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on Democrats, impeachment and cows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Contrary to a statement by President Donald Trump, Democrats are not aiming to...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ikoo1

Ira Kutis You just so knew that this was gonna happen. Maybe to avoid this bit of bombast, the Democrats just should have mad… https://t.co/rXnLuSbTri 13 minutes ago

scar819

S.C.A.R. RT @BigStick2013: Trump Slams Dems' "Unmitigated Disaster" In Iowa: "Nothing Works, Just Like They Ran The Country" 😂😂😂So true...I wouldn… 15 minutes ago

twiatsuks

CARLY-TRUMP2020..IFB ALL PATRIOTS RT @DragonForce_One: DEMOCRATS BOTCH THEIR OWN IOWA CAUCUSES! Claim Coding Problems! Bernie Gets Screwed! #DemocratsAreJackasses #DemsCantR… 32 minutes ago

BlueSeaSailing

🇺🇸 Beyond The Sea 🇺🇸 Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa https://t.co/JiqnqmzDZT via @nypost 47 minutes ago

DragonForce_One

Dragonforce_One DEMOCRATS BOTCH THEIR OWN IOWA CAUCUSES! Claim Coding Problems! Bernie Gets Screwed! #DemocratsAreJackasses… https://t.co/ZGpERTsLqc 48 minutes ago

twiatsuks

CARLY-TRUMP2020..IFB ALL PATRIOTS RT @PatVPeters: Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa https://t.co/eI6sVYpghx via @nypost 1 hour ago

FrankLasCPA

Lonely Libertarian RT @CGasparino: Democratic Party AKA "The Gang that couldnt shoot straight" -- Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa htt… 1 hour ago

CGasparino

Charles Gasparino Democratic Party AKA "The Gang that couldnt shoot straight" -- Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in… https://t.co/fqRyZOr30p 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heart of America 'so much bigger' than Trump's heart -Klobuchar [Video]Heart of America 'so much bigger' than Trump's heart -Klobuchar

As the Democratic nominating contest kicked off in Iowa, contender Amy Klobuchar told voters "the heart of America is so much bigger than the heart of the guy in the White House."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus [Video]Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.