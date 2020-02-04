Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brindisi on State of the Union

Brindisi on State of the Union

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Brindisi on State of the Union

Brindisi on State of the Union

Congressman Anthony Brindisi looking forward hearing Trump's plans in State of the Union.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Brindisi on State of the Union

Brindisi of utica this monring before he left for washington...to be at that state of the state tonight.

"i hope the president strikes a bodypart is in town.

I'm looking forward to hearing more on what his plans are to help lower health insurance costs which are our number one concern for people in our community, specifically around prescription drug costs.

I wanto hear more about his plans for infrastructure and rebuilding o nations infrastructure, what are we gonna do to protect social security and medicare, those are top priority for me and i want to hear what the president's plans are in those important issues as well."

Nbc and cbs will carry president trump's state of the union address...tonight at 9.

It will focus on what the president calls, "the great american comeback".

Administration officials say the tone will be uplifting, as he lays out




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.