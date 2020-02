Remains Of Kobe Bryant, 8 Others Killed In California Helicopter Crash Released To Families 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:52s - Published Remains Of Kobe Bryant, 8 Others Killed In California Helicopter Crash Released To Families Several 9-1-1 calls that were just released confirm that visibility was poor when the chopper crashed.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Remains Of Kobe Bryant, 8 Others Killed In California Helicopter Crash Released To Families THE AFTERNOON, TALK ABOUT WHENWE COULD SEE SUBSTANTIAL COOLDOWN COMING UP IN JUST LITLITTLE BIT.THANK YOU, MATT, REMAINSEVERY COBB, HIS 13 YEAR OLDDAUGHTER GIANNA AND SEVENOTHERS RELEASED TO THEFAMILIES.THE OFFICIAL CAUSE OF DEATHFOR ALL NINE VICTIMS IS LISTEDAS BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA.THE HELICOPTER THEY WERE INCRASHED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIAON JANUARY 26TH.THE NTSB COULD RELEASEPRELIMINARY REPORT ON THECRASH BY THE END OF THE WEEK.SEVERAL 911 CALLS JUSTRELEASED CONFIRM THATVISIBILITY WAS FOR WHEN THECHOPPER CRASHED.I JUST HEARD A HELICOPTERGO OVER ME APPROXIMATELY FROMROCK HILL ROAD ON A SOUTH TOEASTERLY SWEEP T WENT OVER MYHEAD IN THICK CLOUDS, THEN IHEARD A POP.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Anti-tRump Trash RT @bostonherald: Remains of Kobe Bryant and others killed in helicopter crash released to families https://t.co/IcYzV4AcPC 25 minutes ago Boston Herald Remains of Kobe Bryant and others killed in helicopter crash released to families https://t.co/IcYzV4AcPC 26 minutes ago Microsoft News Remains Of Kobe, Gianna Bryant, 7 Others Killed In Helicopter Crash Released To Families https://t.co/KlZipqrn3f 45 minutes ago Fight2Die_VET Remains of Kobe Bryant and others killed in helicopter crash released to families https://t.co/1SUYfmgFRm 45 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Remains of Kobe Bryant and others killed in helicopter crash released to families https://t.co/SpBoROGfan https://t.co/WgnQhfTy70 57 minutes ago American Military News Remains of Kobe Bryant and others killed in helicopter crash released to families https://t.co/VmfYthN7Yv https://t.co/2VVflwQPXH 1 hour ago LG Remains of Kobe, other crash victims released to families https://t.co/bWKGMSgunC 1 hour ago Kobe Bryant News Remains of Kobe Bryant and others killed in helicopter crash are released to families - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/Y5cTf7aHzQ 1 hour ago