Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

The morning after a technical meltdown delayed the reporting of the Iowa caucus results – causing...



Tweets about this Sheila Williams RT @xtraferocity: ‘Coding issue’ in Iowa app to blame for results delay. In the end, it led to the results being delayed for at least 12 ho… 3 minutes ago Fire 🌺🔥🔥🌺 RT @nikoCSFB: This basically sounds like the Iowa Dems are immediately deflecting blame to the company to keep their hands clean. “Coding i… 6 minutes ago CBS 42 LIVE NOW: 2020 Presidential Democratic Candidate and Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden h… https://t.co/HXaAT57M4x 8 minutes ago Classy Nana @realDonaldTrump How can you blame the Democrats for counting errors in the new Iowa system? It was a coding issue. 8 minutes ago Scott Timmins @chrislhayes "Coding issue" https://t.co/8x50NWlPA6 8 minutes ago Steve Sagarra RT @nprpolitics: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said while an app used for caucus results was recording data accurately, "it was re… 18 minutes ago Deplorable Richard Iowa Dem party blames caucus fiasco on ‘coding issue,’ vows to release results in afternoon… https://t.co/vbjjlHyJnR 18 minutes ago Dawn White RT @wbalradio: The Iowa Democratic Party blamed a “coding issue in the reporting system” that it said has since been fixed. https://t.co/ox… 22 minutes ago