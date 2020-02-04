Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus FiascoThe Democratic party is in chaos after the disastrous Iowa Caucuses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Dem party blames caucus fiasco on ‘coding issue,’ vows to release results ‘as soon as possible’

The morning after a technical meltdown delayed the reporting of the Iowa caucus results – causing...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mulieann

Sheila Williams RT @xtraferocity: ‘Coding issue’ in Iowa app to blame for results delay. In the end, it led to the results being delayed for at least 12 ho… 3 minutes ago

FirePuff12

Fire 🌺🔥🔥🌺 RT @nikoCSFB: This basically sounds like the Iowa Dems are immediately deflecting blame to the company to keep their hands clean. “Coding i… 6 minutes ago

CBS_42

CBS 42 LIVE NOW: 2020 Presidential Democratic Candidate and Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden h… https://t.co/HXaAT57M4x 8 minutes ago

hartleydeb491

Classy Nana @realDonaldTrump How can you blame the Democrats for counting errors in the new Iowa system? It was a coding issue. 8 minutes ago

ScotchieT

Scott Timmins @chrislhayes "Coding issue" https://t.co/8x50NWlPA6 8 minutes ago

SteveSagarra

Steve Sagarra RT @nprpolitics: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said while an app used for caucus results was recording data accurately, "it was re… 18 minutes ago

BigDogGrunt

Deplorable Richard Iowa Dem party blames caucus fiasco on ‘coding issue,’ vows to release results in afternoon… https://t.co/vbjjlHyJnR 18 minutes ago

DawnWhiteNews

Dawn White RT @wbalradio: The Iowa Democratic Party blamed a “coding issue in the reporting system” that it said has since been fixed. https://t.co/ox… 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' [Video]Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released Tuesday..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.