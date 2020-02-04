Mid Morning With Aundrea February 4, 2020 (Part 2)

Su superbowl 54 is now in the history books.

The kansas city chiefs and their fans are celebrating their new status as superbowl champions..

After a half century wait.

As dana jacobson reports, the contest came down to the final minutes, with one of the youngest m- v-p's ever shing in the spotlight.

Pkg chiefs are super bowl champions here in miami!

After 50 years of waiting... woo!

Woo!

...the kansas city chiefs are taking home the super bowl trophy for just the second time in team history.

And as confetti rained down on the field here... ...it also blanketed loyal members of the chiefs kingdom watching at home.

We're number one!

We're number one!

It feel like a dream come true.

I didn't think this was ever gonna happen, but we're real champs now!

Earlier, the super bowl's halftime show made áits owná history... we're meant to be together... ...as shakira and jennifer lopez became its first latina headliners.

ásome believedá lopez's rendition of "let's get loud had political undertones... appearing to invoke images of children in cages as a possible reference to the detention of minors at the southern border.

Let's get loud!

Latinos!

...and in a nod to her heritage, lopez flashed the puerto rican flag en route to an energized, dancing finale.

Muchos gracias!

As for the game... the outcome was far from certain.

With minutes left in the fourth quarter, the chiefs trailed the 49-ers by double digits.

Launches, down the middle.

Hill!

Open caught!

But with áthat throwá, kansas city's 24-year-old quarterback patrick mahomes turned the tides -- eventually executing átwoá critical touchdown drives before the chiefs' defense locked down a game- deciding interception.

This is picked!

We never lost faith, i think that's the biggest thing.

// what's this moment like for you?

It's everything.

You know, i told coach reid without a doubt, we're not getting on that bus without winning that championship.

We going back with a ring.

Reid today -- pipe 9 8:45:45 i tell ya it's awesome, not sure it's completely settled in, but it's a great experience..

It was a story of redemption for 21- year head coach andy reid -- as a gatorade shower washed away memories of losing the super bowl with the philadelphia eagles in 2005.

I'd coach another 20 years if i could have that group right there, man.

They're a beautiful bunch.

Nats: goodell: pipe 9 8:59:12 patrick come on up and getyour award..

They pose with football..

Mahomes mvp: ááá9:12:40 what can you do to top this?

Win another one..

That's it..

Dana jacobson / super bowl 7:14:30 pipe 7 ctm iso just another little taste of what it's like to be on the field after the game... as the chiefs were celebrating with their family on the field, one of the players' daughters looked up at her newly crowned super bowl champion dad and asked him if he liked j-lo in the halftime show.

Chiefs parade is set for wednesday in k-c.

And word this morning that tampa bay will be hosting superbowl 55 action next year.

Chefs agree with your mother.

You should eat your breakfast.

That th there is something comforting about hearty breakfast.

It seems we're all getting more serious about that first meal of the day.

Jamie wax has more.

Track: from traditional bacon, eggs, and pancakes to upscale buffets&breakfast in america, while tasty, has lacked the creative focus chefs have given to lunch and dinner.

But over the past few years&that has changed in a major way&giving customers a diverse array of thoughtfully crafted options.

Jaime wax: 12:21:30 is it fair to say that breakfast is the new dinner?

Adam rapoport: 12:21:40 well, i would say you still gotta eat dinner.

But what i like about breakfast now-- and by breakfast i mean sorta that weekday meal.

We're not get-- talkin' brunch.

But you got much more creative dishes and much more healthy dishes.

Track: adam rapaport is editor in chief of bon appetit jaime wax: 12:22:06 this is not the breakfast we're used to, though.

Adam raport: 12:27:28 yeah.

It's a clich?

But, you know, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Chefs are now realizing that.

And they wanna apply their sort of attention to detail, their creativity, to this meal.

And i think customers are responding.

Track: acclaimed chefs across the country are bringing their "a game to the morning meal& and many single out one chef as the pioneer of the current trend.

Jaime wax: 04:24:32;28// a lotta people credit you for sort of starting this new movement.

Is that fair?

Jessica koslow: 04:24:55;21 i'll take it.

Track: sqirl is the tiny bustling l.a.

Restaurant that is the baby of chef jessica koslow.

04:25:19;28 // i remember when i was opening squirrel-- a very prominent chef here, in la, was, like, "i will neve do breakfast and lunch.

There's no margins in it.

There's no-- no alcohol.

It's a young person's game, good luck."

Jaime wax: 04:27:12;20 when did you know you had really started something that was culture changing?

Jessica koslow: 04:27:19;13 //maybe right when i opened the door.

I-- i felt that at that moment, so many people responded to having a place that they could have some-- a unique experience in dining.

But during the daytime, at a price that was more affordable.

Track: though koslow's menu is incredibly diverse&sqirl is especially famous for popularizing a unique and wholesome dish that is now on menus everywhere.

Jamie wax: 04:30:18;23 how often do you hear that you created the avocado toast trend in america?

Jessica koslow: 04:30:35;19 well, i think what's interesting is that when we opened squirrel, we did not have avocado toast on the menu.

Jaime wax: 04:30:40;07 really?

Jessica koslow: 04:30:40;24 and the reason why is because i didn't wanna do it until we figured out the avocado toast that was unique to avocado toast.

04:30:58;17 track: track: from popularizing her twists on avocado toast &to making dishes like crispy rice salad disco, and flat tots an elevated potato pancake...koslow has created a breakfast menu that is anything but typical.

Adam rapoport: 12:25:23 //i think what's interesting about sqirl is that they proved that, a breakfast can be a moneymaker.

It-- you can pack the house and you can also cook really creatively.

You can come up with dishes that are just as tempting and invigorating and sort of eye- opening as on a dinner menu.

Track: sqirl's influence has surprised even koslow herself.

Jk: 04:59:47;29 it-- it is remarkable to see that there's an idea here that other chefs are starting to translate into their own work.

Track: that includes michelin starred chefs like daniel rose of le coucou in new york.

And famed fine ding maestro jean george vongerichten jg: it has to be healthy...colorful and good.

Track: jean george now has breakfast service in five of his restaurants jw:-do you think this breakfast movement is pushed forward by young chefs like jessica koslow?

Jg: totally..totally those young chefs are starting a new movement and i really admire them for you know pushing forward.

Jg: for me breakfast now become the favorite meal of the day..

Jw: but could you imagine yourself 46 years ago saying that& jg: no absolutely not.

Track: three years ago mason hereford surprised many by landing the number one spot on ba's list of new american restaurants with is new orleans sandwich shop turkey and the wolf.

Track: hereford has also gotten high marks for his newer, breakfast focused restaurant molly's rise and shine - which he runs with finance lauren agudo this is kind of our, you know, piece of americana-- breakfast sandwich.

It's got sausage and-- a fried hash brown.

American cheese, griddled onions and then ketchup.

Mason hereford: 10:23:29//this is sorta one of the weirder dishes.

It's a deviled egg tostada with-- peanut salsa and refried red bean-- pickled peppers, onions, cilantro.

Jamie wax: 10:23:47 this smells unbelievable, i have to say.

Mason hereford: 10:23:48 yeah, that-- jamie wax: 10:23:48 it really does.

Mason hereford: 10:23:49 --that one's-- i-- i think that's one of my favs.

Track: even so if you're a fan of traditional morning fare who finds all these new choices a bit overwhelming, adam raport says not to worry.

There's still room for everyone at the table.

Adam rapoport: 12:34:03 /while there's always gonna be diners out there.

There's always gonna be the basic places that we all love to go to to get our stack of pancakes or fried eggs and bacon.

Jaime wax: 12:34:31//sometimes we just want a greasy plate of eggs and bacon.

Adam rapoport: 12:34:35 yeah.

Let's say you might've had a drink or two the night before.

You're just like, "i jus need some hashbrowns, and bacon, and eggs, and i'm good."

Back to wrfo for nats a timeless classic comes to life on the stage this week in calhoun city.

// "centerstage" , t drama organization at calhoun county schools, presents "mary poppin junior"/ the musical follows jane and michael banks on adventures with their new nanny as she helps the banks family in many ways.

The production features more than 50 students from all calhoun county schools.

It has been a community effort as parents, volunteers, and others have helped with set construction, wardrobe, and other parts of the production.

"we starte rehearsals in october and have been going hard at it ever since, we're tired and delirious, but excited and ready for an audience."

The public can see 'mary poppins junior" at calhou county high school thursday, friday and saturday.

You can get tickets at the high school.

All proceeds help "centerstage continue their work.

That and more on the next