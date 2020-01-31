Global  

President Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union on Tuesday

President Donald Trump is set to deliver the State of the Union address in the Capitol Building on Tuesday evening.

Nevada congresswoman Dina Titus is using her guest seat at the event to honor the victims of the 1 October shooting.

You can watch the address tonight at 6 p.m.

On Channel 13.

We will have a special edition of Action News at 9 p.m.
Trump sure to claim victory on USMCA, impeachment in state of the union

U.S. President Donald Trump's state of the union address is sure to include a victory lap on trade,...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •ReutersSBS


Echoing his campaign pitch, Trump will focus on economic boom in annual speech

With the timing of a final impeachment vote still up in the air, President Donald Trump plans to...
Reuters India - Published


mariadestrella

Maria Estrella State of the Union On February 4, President Donald J. Trump will deliver his third State of the Union Address.… https://t.co/7mIx0JJeDt 2 minutes ago

SpectrumNews1KY

Spectrum News 1 Kentucky President Donald Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union Address tonight at 9 pm. You can see it live on Spe… https://t.co/zojwW8FxHe 2 minutes ago

BiancaSchnare

Bianca Schnare RT @AnthemRespect: @realDonaldTrump No person in the entire history of American politics, other than our President Donald J. Trump, could h… 8 minutes ago

MendiolaGrandma

My Info RT @ABCWorldNews: TONIGHT: On the eve of his all-but-certain impeachment acquittal in the Senate, President Donald Trump is set to head to… 11 minutes ago

adkinslinda740

Adkinslinda740 Trump 2020 RT @AnthemRespect: @RNCLatinos @realDonaldTrump @mercedesschlapp I can not think of another man on planet earth, other than our President D… 12 minutes ago

cnnphilippines

CNN Philippines President Donald Trump is set to deliver his third official State of the Union address to the nation from the US Ca… https://t.co/Mw9NdRGDWs 15 minutes ago

csmonitor

The Christian Science Monitor Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won election handily with her now-famous slogan: "Fix the Damn Roads." Tonight, she'… https://t.co/UNV83pOPCt 24 minutes ago

TurkHeritage

Turkish Heritage Org On February 4, US President Donald Trump will deliver his third State of the Union Address. Find out more here:… https://t.co/PIcnjnBlUc 31 minutes ago


Trump To Deliver State Of The Union Address Before Congress Tonight [Video]Trump To Deliver State Of The Union Address Before Congress Tonight

President Donald Trump is putting the finishing touches on his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m ET. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published

Gov. Whitmer preps to give State of the Union response tonight [Video]Gov. Whitmer preps to give State of the Union response tonight

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:49Published

