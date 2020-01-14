More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede Dozens of others seriously wounded during the incident at Kakamega Primary School.

At least 13 children killed in Kenya primary school stampede More than a dozen children have been killed and at least 39 more injured in a stampede at a primary...

