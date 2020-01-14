Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kenya > More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede

More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede

More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede

Dozens of others seriously wounded during the incident at Kakamega Primary School.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

At least 13 children killed in Kenya primary school stampede

More than a dozen children have been killed and at least 39 more injured in a stampede at a primary...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Omarvelous29

Omar Alvarado RT @KTLA: More than two dozen historically black colleges and universities offered Lynwood students 381 admissions and $5.8 million in scho… 8 seconds ago

Americares

Americares: We Do Our Best to READY for the Worst! RT @CovenantHouse: More than 1.5 million public school students nationwide said they were homeless at some point during the 2017-18 school… 53 seconds ago

Angoli888

triple infinity RT @AJENews: Iranian students with valid visas turned back at US borders: More than a dozen have been deported since August https://t.co/Wg… 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local coronavirus concerns [Video]Local coronavirus concerns

More than two dozen high school students from The Benjamin School are asked to stay home.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

Paramedics Evaluating Cudahy Elementary School Students After Reported Jet Fuel Dump [Video]Paramedics Evaluating Cudahy Elementary School Students After Reported Jet Fuel Dump

More than two dozen elementary school kids in Cudahy were being evaluated Tuesday after an aircraft dumped fuel on its final approach to LAX, authorities said.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.