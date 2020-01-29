Global  

The Members Of The Jungle Giants Speak On Their Single, "Sending Me Ur Loving," & More

The Members Of The Jungle Giants Speak On Their Single, 'Sending Me Ur Loving,' & More

The Members Of The Jungle Giants Speak On Their Single, "Sending Me Ur Loving," & More

The Jungle Giants consist of vocalist/guitarist Hales, lead guitarist Cesira Aitken, bassist Andrew Dooris and drummer Keelan Bijker.

Together they have released three LPs, "Learn to Exist," "Speakerzoid" and "Quiet Ferocity." Their new single, "Sending Me Ur Loving," was written and produced by the band’s Sam Hales, who also entirely produced the band's third album.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC
