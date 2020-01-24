Hong Kong Hospital Workers Strike Over Coronavirus

HONG KONG (AP) — A union for Hong Kong hospital workers said its members will go on strike Monday...

HONG KONG (AP) — A union for Hong Kong hospital workers said its members will go on strike Monday...

Kit_609 RT @globalnews : More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike in Hong Kong -- demanding that the border with mainland China be shut to wa… 4 minutes ago

kwan 😷 RT @Independent : Hong Kong hospital workers strike for a second day to demand closure of China border amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

gordonchow RT @QuickTake : @business @EyeOfJackieChan @wangleehom @MOFA_Taiwan “We have to go on strike, not only for the sake of the patients in the h… 3 minutes ago

Simon Luk😷 RT @rhokilpatrick : This is the scene outside Hong Kong’s Queen Mary Hospital, where medical workers are striking to demand the government… 1 minute ago

Ko RT @business : Hong Kong's striking medical workers pose a new threat to Beijing: They're demanding that the border with the mainland be clo… 29 seconds ago