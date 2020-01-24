Global  

Hong Kong Hospital Workers Strike Over Coronavirus

Hong Kong Hospital Workers Strike Over CoronavirusOver 7,000 workers joined the strike Tuesday.
Hong Kong union calls strike to demand China border closure

HONG KONG (AP) — A union for Hong Kong hospital workers said its members will go on strike Monday...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Ko43271937

Ko RT @business: Hong Kong's striking medical workers pose a new threat to Beijing: They're demanding that the border with the mainland be clo… 29 seconds ago

SimonLuk12

Simon Luk😷 RT @rhokilpatrick: This is the scene outside Hong Kong’s Queen Mary Hospital, where medical workers are striking to demand the government… 1 minute ago

erica_aaaa

E 💙 RT @NAR: In Hong Kong, 9,000 hospital staff join strike to demand border closure. https://t.co/5awWyeG3u8 1 minute ago

eTurboNews

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News RT @CNN_newstrend: Hong Kong sees first coronavirus death as hospital workers strike https://t.co/hP0oWVB8Ak #InternationalTravelNews https… 3 minutes ago

gordon__chow

gordonchow RT @QuickTake: @business @EyeOfJackieChan @wangleehom @MOFA_Taiwan “We have to go on strike, not only for the sake of the patients in the h… 3 minutes ago

CNN_newstrend

Editor on eTN Hong Kong sees first coronavirus death as hospital workers strike https://t.co/hP0oWVB8Ak #InternationalTravelNews https://t.co/bCLAZRLr4l 3 minutes ago

Vincent_lkm

kwan 😷 RT @Independent: Hong Kong hospital workers strike for a second day to demand closure of China border amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

609Kit

Kit_609 RT @globalnews: More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike in Hong Kong -- demanding that the border with mainland China be shut to wa… 4 minutes ago


Hong Kong Hospital Workers Vote To Strike [Video]Hong Kong Hospital Workers Vote To Strike

More than 3,000 Hong Kong medical professionals will strike unless the city closes its border with mainland China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus [Video]Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China. The footage shows the entrance of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:44Published

