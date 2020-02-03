Global  

London's popular Soho evacuated AGAIN due to unexploded WW2 bomb

London's popular Soho evacuated AGAIN due to unexploded WW2 bomb

London's popular Soho evacuated AGAIN due to unexploded WW2 bomb

Several streets in central London's popular Soho district were evacuated for the second time in 24 hours as another part of a World War II bomb was discovered during building work.

The streets have since reopened.

Properties on Dean Street, Richmond Mews, Meard Street and St Anne's Court had been evacuated.

Soho Police tweeted at 5.11pm: "All of our road closures have been removed.

Anyone evacuated can return and once again we appreciate your patience."
