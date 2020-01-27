Global  

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell Talk ‘Downhill’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell Talk ‘Downhill’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell Talk ‘Downhill’

It seems impossible that the funny Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell had never met until they signed on to the new relationship comedy “Downhill”, a remake of the Swedish film “Force Majeure”.

The duo tell ET Canada’s Keshia Chante about finally getting to work together on their new movie.
