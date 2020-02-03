Texas A&M University-Commerce Identifies 2 Sisters As Shooting Victims
Texas A&M University-Commerce Identifies 2 Sisters As Shooting Victims
Texas A&M University-Commerce officials have identified the two women who were fatally shot as Deja Matts, 19, and her sister Abbaney Matts, 20.
Curtis Silva reports.
