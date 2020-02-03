Global  

Texas A&M University-Commerce Identifies 2 Sisters As Shooting Victims

Texas A&M University-Commerce Identifies 2 Sisters As Shooting Victims

Texas A&M University-Commerce Identifies 2 Sisters As Shooting Victims

Texas A&M University-Commerce officials have identified the two women who were fatally shot as Deja Matts, 19, and her sister Abbaney Matts, 20.

Curtis Silva reports.
2 sisters killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two sisters were were killed and the 2-year-old son of one was wounded in a...
Seattle Times - Published

2 dead in shooting at university residence hall in Texas

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday...
Seattle Times - Published


Two women were shot and killed at a residence hall on the southwest corner of the campus Monday around 10:00 a.m. A child who was also shot is in stable condition.

Two women were shot and killed at a residence hall on the southwest corner of the campus Monday around 10:00 a.m. A child who was also shot is in stable condition.

An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where two women were found dead and a 2-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence hall.

An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where two women were found dead and a 2-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence hall.

