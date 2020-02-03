Texas A&M University-Commerce Identifies 2 Sisters As Shooting Victims now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published Texas A&M University-Commerce Identifies 2 Sisters As Shooting Victims Texas A&M University-Commerce officials have identified the two women who were fatally shot as Deja Matts, 19, and her sister Abbaney Matts, 20. Curtis Silva reports.

Recent related news from verified sources 2 sisters killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two sisters were were killed and the 2-year-old son of one was wounded in a...

2 dead in shooting at university residence hall in Texas COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday...

