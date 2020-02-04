Global  

Lawmakers Propose Way To End Homelessness In Minnesota

Lawmakers Propose Way To End Homelessness In Minnesota

Lawmakers Propose Way To End Homelessness In Minnesota

Lawmakers made their announcement near the former Drake hotel, where a fire displaced many Minnesotans on Christmas day, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:29).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020
State Lawmakers Say Their Plan Would Effectively End Homelessness

Some Minnesota state lawmakers say they've got a big plan that would effectively solve a big problem, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield explains (2:18). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Feb. 4, 2020

