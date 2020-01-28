Tuesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: PWOD, CLB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Penns Woods Bancorp's Director, William Edwards, made a $307,850 buy of PWOD, purchasing 9,400 shares at a cost of $32.75 a piece.

Investors can bag PWOD at a price even lower than Edwards did, with shares trading as low as $32.14 at last check today -- that's 1.9% under Edwards's purchase price.

Penns Woods Bancorp is trading off about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Edwards in the past year.

And also on Monday, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased $104,579 worth of Core Laboratories, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $34.86 each.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Bruno in the past year.

Core Laboratories is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday.

So far Bruno is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.16.