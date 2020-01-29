C1 3 hall of fame induction ceremony is coming up soon!

The kentucky writers hall of fame induction ceremony is coming up soon!

Marketing & communications director, jessica mohler is here with the details welcome to the show!

1.

How many years has the ky writers hall of fame existed?

C1 3 2.

Why was the kentucky writers hall of fame created?

C1 3 to be in the desert this year were inducting five more writer so it'll be out hollis summers sam sheppard clint brooks lucy furman and then tina jeter naslund is our living author.

I'm she's at hails from louisville.

She founded on the msa programs at university of louisville and i spotting for creative writing and she's an international bestseller, ahab' wife is highly her note more popular one.

It was a oprah winfrey pays you is got the requirements i mean how what is it take for someone to be inducted so for this year eyes year he had to be published their work has to be enduring stature and they have to be connected to the commonwealth i a significant way, whether that's through story or through place seems a pretty good example of somebody who wasn't born in kentucky.

I'm he spent you know his latter years here but a lot of the stories that i had connection to the commonwealth and he was a pulitzer prize winner or very child is one of the one of his more famous place out of 44 when you guys are going through thes authors and and starting to narrow and whittle down his can be in ducted how much fun is it to go through some of the settlement all my gosh i forgot the did this or why this is amazing love to catch on to it' a lot of fun.

We have two separate committees to work on that we have one at the they level through the kentucky art council, which puts together a collection of writers, librarians, published authors, publishers people are connected to the literary world and we also have the carnegie center times group committee that kind of finalizes it.

But the coolest part about it for me is learnin about other authors i didn't know about because so many stories i you know get buried with the past time publishing was different hundred years ago until axis the words i'm are the way they are today, so learning about these writers that i neve knew about how important they were the foundation and is kentucky's literary history is the most rewarding part for me when is a cool thing about the five riders being inducted the range of differences between the living author and and you cease authors, but the works that they did is absolutely there.

Some writers like hollis numbers might be more connected, and as a professor he taught at the university of kentucky and was known to be the mentor of we call the 55 bobby and me and wendell berry i james baker hal, ed mclean henegar norman you are already into the hall of fame are now honoring their mentor so not how important education is in this date and to continuing our literary history for the ceremony itself can folks atten if so get the yes it's free is open to the public time.

We've outgrown the carnegie center so as to remove the contact theater were going to be there again this year.

I doors open at six it's a first-come first-served basis.

Elizabeth will be there to sell books tina jeter naslun you is are one living in the she will be there to sign books afterwards will have live quartets it's really just a memorable fantastic evening at celebration it's calming.

It's all the things that make you proud to be kentuckian so we invite everybody to join us and i love it in lexington.

That's right hometown so much for being here think the mile ashley grand on a new addition yeah i don't have castro see hamilton guess what,