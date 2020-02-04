Action News on 6abc Zap Props in Bridgeport is the Midwest's largest prop supplier for films, TV shows, and theatre. https://t.co/0L1AABE8H8 1 day ago

ELove RT @ABC7Chicago: Zap Props in Bridgeport is the Midwest's largest prop supplier for films, TV shows, and theatre. https://t.co/FlGnBLKbK8 2 days ago

ABC 7 Chicago Zap Props in Bridgeport is the Midwest's largest prop supplier for films, TV shows, and theatre. https://t.co/FlGnBLKbK8 2 days ago

Mrs. Harrington 💙 Call (202) 224-3121 The king of TV and movie props in #Chicago https://t.co/dpsu56y2qK "The 36-thousand square foot warehouse, which… https://t.co/eiRf5ff2tJ 2 days ago

Eyewitness News The king of TV and movie props in Chicago https://t.co/0LRkmtAi7O https://t.co/ZZ6Pyw1Wpa 2 days ago

Dragonlee RT @ABC7Chicago: CHECK THIS OUT! The king of TV and movie props in Chicago: https://t.co/ObbCATiiCH 2 days ago

ABC 7 Chicago CHECK THIS OUT! The king of TV and movie props in Chicago: https://t.co/ObbCATiiCH 2 days ago