Prince WIlliam loved Joker

Prince William "absolutely loved" 'Joker' - but is glad he didn't watch it late at night.
Prince William Told Joaquin Phoenix He Was Glad He Didn't Watch 'Joker' Before Bed

Prince William praised Joaquin Phoenix for his performance in Joker after he won Best Actor at the...
Just Jared - Published

Kate Middleton & Prince William React to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit

Brad Pitt wrote a joke about Prince Harry's exit from the royals and the joke was told right in...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



