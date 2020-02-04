Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 911 Call After Deadly Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

911 Call After Deadly Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
911 Call After Deadly Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

911 Call After Deadly Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

A 911 call was released of a student who walked into her dorm to find a hole in her wall after a shooting had taken place that killed two sisters and injured a child.

Officials said the shooting was a "targeted, isolated" incident.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deadly Campus Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Classes Cancelled Through Wednesday [Video]Deadly Campus Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Classes Cancelled Through Wednesday

Two women were shot and killed at a residence hall on the southwest corner of the campus Monday around 10:00 a.m. A child who was also shot is in stable condition.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:37Published

2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce [Video]2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce

An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where two women were found dead and a 2-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence hall.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.