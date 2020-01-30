Global  

After Iowa caucus flub, Biden feeling 'really good'

After Iowa caucus flub, Biden feeling 'really good'

After Iowa caucus flub, Biden feeling 'really good'

Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Tuesday said, &quot;we had a good night last night in Iowa,&quot; despite no single candidate taking the lead in Iowa&apos;s nominating contest due to technical problems.
