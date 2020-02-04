Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration

The Democratic Party’s effort to choose an election challenger to Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming “inconsistencies” for an indefinite delay in the state’s caucus results and the president gloating over his rivals’ misfortune.



Tweets about this Susan Kroll Caucus chaos sparks fresh calls for an end to Iowa's leadoff status @Lauren_V_Egan @VaughnHillyard @MauraBarrettNBC… https://t.co/DLInXthBx4 59 seconds ago Mark Pinter Frankly, I think most Iowans would gladly rid themselves of being overrun by politicians for a change.… https://t.co/xsvA5yU7Eb 10 minutes ago Derek Powazek 🤒 There is nothing in a caucus that couldn’t be better done by ranked-choice mail-in ballot. And we should do it nati… https://t.co/UlstkNWlPg 12 minutes ago Mina Li RT @GeoffRBennett: NEW: Caucus chaos sparks fresh calls for an end to Iowa's leadoff status https://t.co/yxUJVlU6Eg 16 minutes ago Lauren Egan NEW: Caucus chaos sparks fresh calls for an end to Iowa's leadoff status https://t.co/mI0E34jHe6 19 minutes ago Geoff Bennett NEW: Caucus chaos sparks fresh calls for an end to Iowa's leadoff status https://t.co/yxUJVlU6Eg 19 minutes ago Drew Sparks RT @MichaelCoudrey: The caucus app blamed for the Iowa vote count chaos was created by tech firm Shadow, Inc. Shadow's CEO Gerard Niemira,… 4 hours ago Laredo Morning Times As Monday turned into Tuesday, there was no victor in Iowa. There weren't even any official results. But the chaos… https://t.co/E9aQFE4mom 5 hours ago