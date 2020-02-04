Global  

Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration

Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration

Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration

The Democratic Party’s effort to choose an election challenger to Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming “inconsistencies” for an indefinite delay in the state’s caucus results and the president gloating over his rivals’ misfortune.

Chris Dignam has more.
