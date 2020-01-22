Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO says coronavirus is 'not a pandemic'

WHO says coronavirus is 'not a pandemic'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
WHO says coronavirus is 'not a pandemic'

WHO says coronavirus is 'not a pandemic'

The coronavirus outbreak does not constitute a pandemic but an epidemic with &quot;multiple foci&quot;, WHO director of global hazard preparedness Sylvie Briand has said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Bar condemned for offering deals on Corona beer 'while the pandemic lasts'

'Let's be honest, there are worse things you can catch in Hamilton,' second promotion says
Independent - Published

Coronavirus news - live: China warns virus's ability to spread is getting stronger as it bans wild animal trade

Follow here for the latest updates as authorities seek to prevent a global pandemic
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic [Video]Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

The death toll from China&apos;s coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

'Adapting and mutating': Latest on Wuhan virus [Video]'Adapting and mutating': Latest on Wuhan virus

As the death toll and countries affected by the new China coronavirus continues to grow, so too are fears and speculation about a global pandemic. Here&apos;s a breakdown of what we know, and what..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.