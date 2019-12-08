Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mine! Baby in California tries corn dog for first time and won't share

Mine! Baby in California tries corn dog for first time and won't share

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Mine! Baby in California tries corn dog for first time and won't share

Mine! Baby in California tries corn dog for first time and won't share

A cute baby, Erika, in Pico Rivera, California, tries a corn dog for the first time and won't share when her mom asks for a bite on Tuesday morning (February 4).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mine! Baby in California tries corn dog for first time and won't share

A cute baby, Erika, in Pico Rivera, California, tries a corn dog for the first time and won't share when her mom asks for a bite on Tuesday morning (February 4).

The one-year-old moves her hand away as her mom tries to take the corn dog.

"Erika, may I have some?" her mom said.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flying fox bat adorably clings to its mother in the rainforest [Video]Flying fox bat adorably clings to its mother in the rainforest

Large flying fox bats, also known as large fruit bats are one of the world's largest bats, and one of 173 species of bat found in Papua New Guinea. PNG is home to some of the world's most..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:33Published

Baby experiences sound for the first time [Video]Baby experiences sound for the first time

Baby experiences sound for the first time when hearing air is turned on for the first time

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.