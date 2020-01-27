Global  

VITA program offers free tax preparation

As your W-2s roll in this year, the clock is ticking down to file your taxes and you may qualify for free tax preparation.
As your w-2's roll in this year- the clock is ticking down to- file your taxes.- and you may qualify for free ta- preparation!- the volunteer income tax- assistance, or vita program,- offers free tax prep and- electronic filing for - individuals - and families who make $56-- thousand dollars or less- a year.

- volunteers are irs trained and- certified.- lee ann kendrick with the - jackson county civic action - committee - says filing through the vita- program has many benefits.- - "so far this year, just in the- last week since - tax season opened, we've done - almost 300 tax returns.

So you- can imagine the - millions of dollars that we're- saving people across the- country.

But here on the coast,- we're able to bring all that- money back into our community.- so if you don't have to - spend $200 to get your taxes- done, you can spend that in the- - - - local economy right?

Especially- mardi gras time."

- kendrick says they also do e- - files, so clients are able to - get - their returns just as quick as- they would anywhere else.

- they have offices in jackson, - harrison, and - george counties.- all that information is on your-



