Redding man suspected of murdering of 20-year-old woman, new court date

The man accused of strangling and killing a 20-year-old woman behind a popular skate center made another court appearance Tuesday morning.
Noon... the redding man accused in the strangling death of larissa cole was back before a judge this morning.

Cole's mother and a family friend were on hand... wearing shirts that read "justice for larissa"... as jerome dzwonek was in court to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

His attorney's say they need more time to look look through evidence.

Action news now spoke with a family friend of cole's who says they just want justice for larissa.: everyday tracy gets to wake up every day and relive this everyday as if her daughter died again, so it's not getting easier, but we'd like justice.

I get it it's a long process and we understand that, but we're ready for a preliminary date so we can move forward with this.

Dzwonek remains behind bars at the shasta county jail with bail set at $1 million.

His preliminary hearing was set for march second.## a homeless camp




