'Hamilton' the musical is coming to movie theaters in 2021

Hamilton is hitting the big screen! Disney has announced they will be releasing the 11-time Tony...



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Hamilton' Movie to Be Released Next Year With Original Cast 'Hamilton' Movie to Be Released Next Year With Original Cast Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical is scheduled to hit the big screen October 2021. The film's style will be of a "live capture" during a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published 9 hours ago Disney Is Bringing Hamilton to the Big Screen Disney has purchased worldwide distribution rights for the musical "Hamilton" and the film is set to be released in October 2021. The movie will be a live capture of the original cast performing the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:23Published 10 hours ago