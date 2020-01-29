Official: Flight Carrying Americans Fleeing Coronavirus In China To Head To Travis AFB 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:32s - Published Official: Flight Carrying Americans Fleeing Coronavirus In China To Head To Travis AFB Two flights evacuating hundreds of US citizens from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China are scheduled to depart for the United States on Tuesday.

