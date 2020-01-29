Global  

Official: Flight Carrying Americans Fleeing Coronavirus In China To Head To Travis AFB

Two flights evacuating hundreds of US citizens from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China are scheduled to depart for the United States on Tuesday.
