Love Island's Callum Jones' head has been turned It seems Callum Jones could be set to break Shaughna Phillips' heart!

The scaffolder is currently coupled up with the democratic services advisor on the ITV2 reality show, but after the boys went off to Casa Amor on Monday 3rd February to meet six new girls, he quickly realised she might not be the woman for him.

During the show, he was seen getting close to fellow Manchester native Molly Smith and he admitted to Finley Tapp that he feels an "attraction" to the model.

But the news won't go down well with Shaughna, who was left in tears when the boys left for the new villa, as she didn't have the chance to say goodbye to Callum.

Shaughna confessed she's not sure if she "trusts" the scaffolder, but has feelings for him and doesn't want him to come back to the main villa with a new girl on his arm.