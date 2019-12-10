2020 Ducati Panigale V4 S Review | First Ride

In the superbike category, no manufacturer builds a more exhilarating liter-plus-sized sportbike than Ducati.

And only two years after introducing the devilishly capable Panigale V4 platform, it receives a series of hardware and software updates based off the $39,995 Panigale V4 R homologation racing special.

Added control is the name of the game with the 2020 Panigale V4 S ($28,395) wearing wider and more aerodynamically effective body panels with downforce-generating winglets.

There’s also an optimized chassis, refined engine, and traction control maps.

But are these improvements enough to tame this Pirelli tire-smearing beast?Find out more: Video: Ducati Motor Holding / Adam WaheedEdit: Bert BeltranPhotography: Ducati Motor Holding