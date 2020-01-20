Global  

2nd Student Dies After Driver Slams Into High School Runners In Oklahoma

Doctors in Oklahoma announced Tuesday that a 2nd teen, in a group of high school runners plowed down by the driver of a pickup, has died.

Curtis Silva reports.
