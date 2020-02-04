Global  

This is the first smartphone made 100% in Africa

This is the first smartphone made 100% in Africa

This is the first smartphone made 100% in Africa

The pan-African company behind Mara Phone says it’s ready to compete with China’s hold on the smartphone market in Africa.
v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat This is the first smartphone made entirely in Africa📱 https://t.co/SXqiLQlMFl 4 hours ago

Levi RT @QuickTake: This is the first smartphone made entirely in Africa📱 https://t.co/pY0GoCRZ6a 5 hours ago

QuickTake

QuickTake by Bloomberg This is the first smartphone made entirely in Africa📱 https://t.co/pY0GoCRZ6a 6 hours ago

Abdulqqudusadesina RT @AfricanLM: As we run-up to the African Leadership Persons of the Year 2020, @AfricanLM will be giving out brand new Mara phones @MaraPh… 2 days ago

