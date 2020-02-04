This is the first smartphone made 100% in Africa 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:58s - Published This is the first smartphone made 100% in Africa The pan-African company behind Mara Phone says it’s ready to compete with China’s hold on the smartphone market in Africa. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shakthi Vadakkepat This is the first smartphone made entirely in Africa📱 https://t.co/SXqiLQlMFl 4 hours ago Levi RT @QuickTake: This is the first smartphone made entirely in Africa📱 https://t.co/pY0GoCRZ6a 5 hours ago QuickTake by Bloomberg This is the first smartphone made entirely in Africa📱 https://t.co/pY0GoCRZ6a 6 hours ago Palmdale 4 Flynn⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @TS_SCI_MAJIC12: Smartphone app. Why is IA first? Will they rig this election too like they did in 2016? Any reforms take place inside D… 1 day ago Abdulqqudusadesina RT @AfricanLM: As we run-up to the African Leadership Persons of the Year 2020, @AfricanLM will be giving out brand new Mara phones @MaraPh… 2 days ago Ritik Verma @jabykoay if you could please check out this short film I made and give your opinions. It was completed within 3 da… https://t.co/ZASu31DWQ8 2 days ago