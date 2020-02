40th Edition Of 'Survivor' Premieres Next Wednesday now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:27s - Published Jim Donovan spoke with host Jeff Probst about the special season. Jim Donovan spoke with host Jeff Probst about the special season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 40th Edition Of 'Survivor' Premieres Next Wednesday SCHOLARS TO STUDYAFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY, ASWE CELEBRATE AFRICAN-AMERICANMONTH.FORTIETH ADDITION OFSURVIVOR PREMIERS NEXTWEDNESDAY NIGHT HERE ON CBS-3.WINNERS AT WAR WILL UNITESHOW'S MOST CELEBRATED CHAMPSFROM THE PAST TWO DECADES TOSEE WHO WILL BE THE SOULSURVIVOR ONCE AGAIN.IF BEING CROWNED THE WINNERIN A SEASON OF ALL WINNERS ANDEARNING A MILLION-DOLLAR INTHE PROCESS IS NOT ENOUGH TOINSPIRE YOU, HOW ABOUT TWOMILLION-DOLLAR.WOW.IT IS GOING TO BE ANEXCITING SEASON BUT FIRST THESHOW IS TAKING A LOOK BACK ATSOME HAVE THE ON MILESTONESALONG THE WAY.SURVIVOR AT 40, GREATESTMOMENTS, PLAYERS, AIRSTOMORROW.NEWS ANCHOR JIM CONDITION VANSPOKE WITH THE HOST JEFFPROBES ABOUT THE SPECIALSEASON.YOU HAVE GREATEST PLAYERSARE BACK, ONCE AGAIN.NOW THEY HAVE BEEN COMPETITORSIN THE PAST.THEY HAVE WON BEFORE.HOW WILL THIS IMPACT THIS GAMEWHEN IT COMES TO PEOPLESTRATEGIES.THAT IS JUST IT.IF YOU ARE NOT A SURVIVOR FAN,THIS IS THE TIME TO GET INBECAUSE IT IS, IT IS SOCOMPELLING BUT IF YOU ARE THENYOU KNOW THAT TO WIN THE GAMEIT IS VERY TOUGH.THERE IS SO MANY WAYS THAT ITCAN GET YOU.WHEN YOU HAVE 20 PEOPLE HOFFWON IT JUST UPPED THE STEAKSAND THEN THERE IS BRAGGINGRIGHTS, THERE IS PRIDE, SO YOUFELT THAT ENERGY, STRAIGHT OUTOF THE GATE.SPEAKING OF PRIDE HERE INPHILLY WE WILL CHEER FORWHENDELL, WHAT DO YOU THINKHIS GREATEST STRENGTH AREGOING INTO THIS GAME.CHARM AND HIS BRAIN.I MEAN WENDELL IS A VERYLIKABLE GUY.HE ALWAYS HAS A TOOTH PICK ANDSMILE BUT BEHIND THE SMILE ISWHERE IT GETS DANGEROUS.BECAUSE WENDELL IS A VERYCALCULATING GUY IN THE BESTWAY.HE KNOWS HOW TO READ PEOPLE.HE KNOWS WHAT GUY NEEDS AHANDSHAKE AND WHAT WOMAN WANTSA FIST BUMP.HE CAN DO THAT.HE IS DEFINITELY A THREATEN INA SEASON OF WINNER.JUST ONE HOUR SPECIAL WILLLOOK BACK AT THE SURVIVORSGREATEST MOMENTS, AND PLAYERSWHAT ARE WE GOING TO SEE.WELL, IT WAS INSPIRED BYWHEN WE STARTED THINKING ABOUTWHO WERE WINNERS WE WANTWENDELL, BOSTON ROB ORWHATEVER WE SAY DO YOUREMEMBER WHEN WE DID THIS ORTHAT?IN FACT, WENDELL IS FEATUREDIN THIS SPECIAL BECAUSE HE HADTHIS ALLIANCE THAT CAUSEDFIRST AND ONLY TIE WE ONLY HADAT EVEN OF THE GAME AND WHATWE DID WAS COMPILE ALL OFTHESE GREATEST MOMENTS AND WEBROUGHT PLAYERS BACK,INTERVIEWED THEM, TO HAVE THEMWALK US THROUGH WHAT THEY WERETHINKING.SO, THERE IS JUST THIS WOMANIMPORTANT ROT HOY DID THISGREAT PLAN WHO TALK THIS KIDIN TO DOING SOMETHING.SHE WALKS THROUGH THIS STEPS.THIS IS WHY I DID THIS THIS ISWHAT I WAS THINKING AND WHY ITWORK.IT IS A COOL FRESH LOOK AT OURGREATEST GAME PLAYS BUTINSPIRING MOMENTS WHERE PEOPLEJUST AMAZED THEM SELF WITHWHAT THEY ARE CAPABLE OF.CATCH ALL OF THE MOMENTSAS SURVIVOR CELEBRATES ITSMILE EXTEND SEASON WITH AWITHIN HOUR SPECIAL SURVIVORAT 40.GREATEST MOMENTS AND PLAYERSAIRS TOMORROW NIGHT AT8:00 P.M.THEN, TUNE IN NEXT WEDNESDAYNIGHT FOR THE TWO HOUR SEASONPREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WINNERSAND AT WAR.WE WILL WERE TALKING ABOUTSURVIVOR AT 40.WE SAID WAIT, 40 YEARS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this