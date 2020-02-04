Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Walgreens Settles Lawsuit Over Fake Pharmacist

Walgreens Settles Lawsuit Over Fake Pharmacist

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Walgreens Settles Lawsuit Over Fake Pharmacist

Walgreens Settles Lawsuit Over Fake Pharmacist

Walgreens agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleged it employed a phony pharmacist in the San Francisco Bay Area for over a decade.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Barretttechnet

Carolyn Barrett🇺🇸 RT @Newsy: Prosecutors say the fake pharmacist didn't have a license and filled 745,000 prescriptions - 100,000 of those were for opioids.… 53 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Prosecutors say the fake pharmacist didn't have a license and filled 745,000 prescriptions - 100,000 of those were… https://t.co/JbEblyBbWJ 1 hour ago

SFBusinessTimes

San Francisco Business Times An investigation by the California State Board of Pharmacy found that #Walgreens stores in #Fremont, #Milpitas and… https://t.co/pYLn0du6cv 3 hours ago

felipepotes83

Felipe Potes Walgreens $WBA settles lawsuit over fake pharmacist at local stores https://t.co/SgAG5GYGK3 5 hours ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco :: Walgreens settles lawsuit over fake pharmacist at local stores https://t.co/cX9O6Qimhy 6 hours ago

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal An investigation by the California State Board of Pharmacy found that #Walgreens stores in #Fremont, #Milpitas and… https://t.co/7Vu5gpl2jF 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.