Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem The power couple was seen sitting during the national anthem, performed by Demi Lovato, during Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on Sunday.

Kaepernick commented on Jay-Z and Beyoncé's actions on his Instagram story.

Colin Kaepernick, via Instagram Kaepernick was referring to comments made by Jay-Z in August.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation partnered with the NFL for a music and social justice campaign.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he gained notoriety for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

The former quarterback opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.