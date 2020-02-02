Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem The power couple was seen sitting during the national anthem, performed by Demi Lovato, during Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on Sunday.

Kaepernick commented on Jay-Z and Beyoncé's actions on his Instagram story.

Colin Kaepernick, via Instagram Kaepernick was referring to comments made by Jay-Z in August.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation partnered with the NFL for a music and social justice campaign.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he gained notoriety for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

The former quarterback opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”

NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z + Beyoncé For Sitting During National Anthem: “Thought We Were ‘Past Kneeling’ Tho?”Music moguls JAY-Z, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy turned heads when they sat during singer...
SOHH - Published

Jay-Z Opens Up About Colin Kaepernick After Announcing NFL Partnership

Jay-Z is getting candid about Colin Kaepernick. The Roc Nation founder was met with some criticism...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @BerkUnderground: Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z & Beyoncé https://t.co/TiFYn1Glme 25 minutes ago

trueskoolsf

True Skool Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z & Beyoncé https://t.co/3tioaLp5iD 32 minutes ago

BerkUnderground

Berkeley Underground Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z & Beyoncé https://t.co/TiFYn1Glme 32 minutes ago

shift_in2_turbo

Karim Walker #ANobodyForBernie 🌹 Colin Kaepernick Calls Out JAY-Z & Beyoncé -- https://t.co/orYhniHzRP via @hiphopdx 40 minutes ago

memphissoul1041

memphissoul1041 TheRSMS : Hot Spot with SoSoBrat: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Cal… https://t.co/kWCfov0UJe 46 minutes ago

TheRSMS

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Hot Spot with @SoSoBrat: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Ja… https://t.co/RMdFclimmf 58 minutes ago

ilivelovelife2

Tanya Dunbar Colin Kaepernick calls out Jay Z, Beyonce after they sit through national anthem: 'We were past kneeling tho?' https://t.co/i9beNgiNVM 2 hours ago

Majic1021

Majic 102.1 FM Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay Z & Beyonce [… https://t.co/z2VNUR2rdX 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy [Video]Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy

At his super bowl party, President Donald Trump appeared to be goofing off during the national anthem, even though he has criticized those who disrespect the anthem.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl [Video]Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl The couple faced backlash after TMZ released footage of the couple sitting as Demi Lovato performed the 'Star..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.