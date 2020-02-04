Global  

World's largest bounce house coming to Palm Beach County
If you’re longing for those childhood days of jumping around in a huge bounce house, you’re in luck: What's being billed as the biggest one in the world is coming back to South Florida.
READY.

YOU'RE NOT GOING TOYOU'RE NOT GOING TO BELIEVEYOUR EYES.

THE GUINESSCERTIFIED WORLD'S LARGESTBOUNCE HOUSE WILL INFLATE INPALM BEACH COUNTY.

IT WILL BEHERE FROM FEBRUARY 28TH TOMARCH FIRST.

IT INCLUDES FOURMASSIVE INFLATABLE ATTRACTIONSFOR PEOPLE OF ALL AGES.

ITWILL BE HERE FOR ONE WEEKENDONLY, SO YOU'LL WANT TO BUYYOUR TICKE




