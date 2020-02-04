Senator David Perdue On Impeachment

@TajJacks Senator David Perdue Comments On Impeachment Witness Vote https://t.co/vTEqYAZXNP . If I had read Your statement fi… https://t.co/fSo0Ab7xxg 2 days ago

66Cobra427 Mr Trump himself is also fundraising to support senators who will ultimately rule on his impeachment. In November,… https://t.co/IgdClReqNg 3 days ago

Joyce Wycoff #DefeatDavidPerdue "Mr Trump himself is also fundraising to support senators who will ultimately rule on his impeac… https://t.co/uHWUUJazBo 3 days ago

Norman Stivers RT @sendavidperdue: My full statement on the vote to call additional witnesses: https://t.co/Ju1LG2kCYW 3 days ago

Andrew James Thank you ⁦@sendavidperdue⁩ ⁦@SenatorLoeffler⁩ ⁦⁦@HouseGOP⁩ supporting the legal team #impeachmentsham… https://t.co/7LZTBto2YR 3 days ago

David Perdue My full statement on the vote to call additional witnesses: https://t.co/Ju1LG2kCYW 4 days ago

Ray Fales Why Block Impeachment Witnesses? Republicans Have Many Reasons https://t.co/IvuGJ9ujlD "This is shutting the Senat… https://t.co/kSqFixbO9J 4 days ago