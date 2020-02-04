Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers
Google Admits Google
Photos Sent Private
Videos to Strangers The "technical error"
occurred between Nov.
21
and Nov.
25 of last year.
It involved the Google Takeout Service,
which allows users to download
data they have stored.
Users affected by the error
were alerted by Google via email.
Google email,
via The Verge Though affected users account
for only 0.01% of the platform,
the number of Google Photos
users exceeds one billion.
This equals to roughly 10 million
affected Google Photos users.
A spokesperson for Google
stated that the "underlying issue"
had been fixed, and that "we are
very sorry this happened."