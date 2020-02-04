Global  

Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers

Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers The "technical error" occurred between Nov.

21 and Nov.

25 of last year.

It involved the Google Takeout Service, which allows users to download data they have stored.

Users affected by the error were alerted by Google via email.

Google email, via The Verge Though affected users account for only 0.01% of the platform, the number of Google Photos users exceeds one billion.

This equals to roughly 10 million affected Google Photos users.

A spokesperson for Google stated that the "underlying issue" had been fixed, and that "we are very sorry this happened."
