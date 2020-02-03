Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dune! Move Over!

Dune! Move Over!

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Dune! Move Over!

Dune! Move Over!

Sand dunes are inanimate objects, so they don't think or feel.

However, CNN reports new research reveals sand dunes can communicate with their neighbors and let them know they need space.

Cambridge University scientists made the discovery after putting two identical piles of sand in a tank that generated enough water flow to move the particles.

Sand dunes are known to move around, or migrate, in rivers, oceans and deserts and smaller dunes generally move faster than larger ones.

The researchers thought the two piles would move at the same speed since they were the same height and volume.

But that's not what happened.

Instead, the dunes kept moving away from each other until they were at the opposite ends of the round tank.

So the upstream dune is actually generating a wake that speeds up the downstream dune to give it an extra kick.

Senior Research Fellow Nathalie Vriend BP Institute for Multiphase Flow
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

No_Dune

DoesNotIncludeDune @pattonoswalt @GerryDuggan I’d take you over Liu Kang. What’s your finishing move? 2 days ago

AdzBoogie

Adz Boogie RT @AdzBoogie: Chess over checkers I aint ever made a bad move, been fly for a minute gotem praying that I land soon. Dubai with my bruddas… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scientists Find Sand Dunes 'Communicate' With Each as they Migrate [Video]Scientists Find Sand Dunes 'Communicate' With Each as they Migrate

University of Cambridge researchers captured the movement of sand dunes with high-speed cameras and found they “communicate” by creating turbulence like the wake behind a boat.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

Top 10 Best Moments from The Mandalorian [Video]Top 10 Best Moments from The Mandalorian

These are the top 10 best moments from "The Mandalorian." This is the way. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the best moments from the first season of the Disney+ original series “The..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.