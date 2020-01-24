Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NYC protesters rally against Trump's State of the Union speech outside Trump Tower

NYC protesters rally against Trump's State of the Union speech outside Trump Tower

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
NYC protesters rally against Trump's State of the Union speech outside Trump Tower

NYC protesters rally against Trump's State of the Union speech outside Trump Tower

A group protested and verbally clashed with police outside of the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Tuesday (February 4).

The protesters said "Trump is guilty" and "Trump lies all the time", hours ahead of when President Trump is expected to deliver his State of the Union address.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congressman Jimmy Panetta invites former farmworker to Tuesday’s State of the Union speech [Video]Congressman Jimmy Panetta invites former farmworker to Tuesday’s State of the Union speech

Congressman Jimmy Panetta will take Pablo Perez as a guest to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 03:31Published

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver Democratic response to President Trump's SOTU [Video]Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver Democratic response to President Trump's SOTU

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver Democratic response to President Trump's SOTU

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.