Interview: First Friday Art Walk in Baldwyn

This video aired on Feb. 3, 2020.
Art is what's on hand as downtown baldwyn celebrates its first ever first friday art walk, friday, february 7 from 4 until 7 pm guests at the alley cat gallery can meet outstanding artist rebecca browning who creates beautiful watercolors and unique lino prints, while also enjoying live music from talented local musicians.

Next door to the gallery, paper moon clothing will host mississippi artist rhonda grammar, while underground comics will introduce their visitors to comic book illustrator jonathan mcdaniel.

Katlyn coker at the new stitch will demonstrate personal engravings and artist kelly williams will be at fill my cup.

Other participating merchants (including jewelry designer and artist april bell of little little light of mine) will offer refreshments, music, extended hours, discounts, and door prizes all while celebrating fine art.

This monthly event kicks off in february and will return every first friday thereafter.

Bringing artists, musicians, authors, singers, entertainers, and much, much more in celebration of art in baldwyn.

For more details please call (662) 214-3036.come see what all the fuss is about!

