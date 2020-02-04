Global  

Biden, Klobuchar Hit Campaign Trail In New Hampshire

Biden, Klobuchar Hit Campaign Trail In New HampshireWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Tweets about this

PRSorensen1

P.R.Sorensen RT @SuchHate: It looks like Nancy’s Impeachment folly was worked the opposite of what she thought in Iowa... Biden down, Mayor Butt winning… 2 days ago

SuchHate

A Deplorable Despicable Troll It looks like Nancy’s Impeachment folly was worked the opposite of what she thought in Iowa... Biden down, Mayor Bu… https://t.co/rc5biFXHe8 2 days ago

WeatherDem

WeatherDem 🇺🇸 @RachelBitecofer I haven't seen this anywhere in post-IA discussion: Biden had days without pre-caucus challengers… https://t.co/FCulmRewYv 2 days ago

PSmythington

Reginald P. Smythington-Bear: DEBOOSTED/Shadowban What... with crackling live wires of excitement like Klobuchar and Biden stumping on the campaign trail, you mean?… https://t.co/2Ps3a3PmZ8 3 days ago

amarquis32

Andy Marquis Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar weren't even on the campaign trail this past week, and Joe Biden… https://t.co/f1hhZY7rQc 4 days ago

dream_covers_

Dream Covers (now a Pete Stan Account) My #IowaCaucus #IowaCaucuses prediction? 1. Pete Buttigieg 2. Joe Biden 3. Liz Warren 4. bERNie Sanders 🤣 5. Klob… https://t.co/lKuAC8T3eD 6 days ago

LeftyWhat

Lefty Says What? @JackPosobiec This is a weird thing. I would think Senate Dems running for President would want this ended today so… https://t.co/cGbu5DPDQQ 6 days ago

SpeakingBee

Brian 🇲🇽🇮🇱 @kausmickey It's to keep Bernie and Klobuchar off the campaign trail. Trump doesn't want Iowa to validate Dems who… https://t.co/cOJE5VTFGl 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg And Sanders Tied As They Got Into New Hampshire Debates [Video]Buttigieg And Sanders Tied As They Got Into New Hampshire Debates

Democratic party presidential front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are going into tonight's New Hampshire debate in a near dead heat. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are looking to gain more..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:05Published

What To Watch In Tonight’s New Hampshire Primary Debate [Video]What To Watch In Tonight’s New Hampshire Primary Debate

Tonight’s debate will give the candidates one last chance to reset the race before Tuesday’s primaries.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:06Published

