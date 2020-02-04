Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wilkinsburg Shooting Survivor Takes Stand On Day 2 Of Trial

Wilkinsburg Shooting Survivor Takes Stand On Day 2 Of Trial

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Wilkinsburg Shooting Survivor Takes Stand On Day 2 Of Trial

Wilkinsburg Shooting Survivor Takes Stand On Day 2 Of Trial

Day 2 of a looking mass shooting trial featured more emotional testimony and a survivor, KDKA's Amy Wads reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Day 2 Of Wilkinsburg Trial [Video]Reporter Update: Day 2 Of Wilkinsburg Trial

The second day of the Wilkinsburg cookout shooting trial has come to an end; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:37Published

Suspect In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Getting Out Of Jail [Video]Suspect In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Getting Out Of Jail

One of the two suspects in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting is getting out of jail after the case was dropped against him; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.