Around The Table: State Of The Union And Impeachment Trial Vote

Around The Table: State Of The Union And Impeachment Trial Vote

Around The Table: State Of The Union And Impeachment Trial Vote

There are two major events taking place in Washington tonight and tomorrow.

KDKA's Stacy Smith and political analysts talk about the State of the Union address and the impeachment trial.
Chief Justice Roberts to attend Trump's State of the Union amid impeachment trial

Chief Justice Roberts to attend Trump's State of the Union amid impeachment trial
euronews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Impeachment Trial Entering Final Phase After Day 2 Of Questions

Watch VideoSenators spent a second day writing questions for Chief Justice John Roberts to ask aloud...
Newsy - Published


MojicaBenjamin

Bustos Juan Juarez. ###POSTPONE POSTPONE, POSTPONE, POSTPONE THE STATE OF THE UNION FOR THE VOTE TO TAKE PLACE. DO IT TODAY. TURN TH… https://t.co/6xmv3cgE0z 3 days ago


U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial

The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:04Published

WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4

EYE ON THE DAY: a delay in results at the Iowa caucuses, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union ahead of what's likely the final Senate impeachment vote, and Hamilton heads to movie..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published

