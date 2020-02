Baltimore County Executive Olszewski testifies

DISCRIMINATION━ THAT'S THEGOAL OF THE HOME ACT PASSED INBALTIMORE COUNTY EARLY THISYEAR.

TODAY━ COUNTYEXECUTIVE JOHNNY OLSZEWSKITESTIFIED ON THE ACT INANNAPOLIS.

THE LEGISLATIONWOULD PROHIBIT HOUSINGDISCRIMINATION BASED ON THESOURCE OF A POTENTIAL RENTER'SINCOME... INCLUDING FEDERHOUSING CHOICE VOUCHERS."Under this legislation youcan still check for thingslike criminal background andcredit, so there are stillchecks built in, this is justsaying this shouldn't be aqualifier on the front endbecause for example you have aveteran voucher and you'retrying to provide for yourfamily." IN NOVEMBER━ THEBALTIMORE COUNTY COUNCPASSED THE HOME ACT.

ANNEARUNDEL COUNTY AND BALTIMORECITY PASSED SIMILARLEGISLATION EARLIER LAST YEARAS WELL.

MONTGOMERY...HOWARD... AND FREDERICKCOUNTIES ALREADY HAVE LAWSPROHIBITING DISCRIMINA