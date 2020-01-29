Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Takes Stand In Day 3

It was day three on the stand for a woman who claims Harvey Weinstein raped her; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Due Back On Stand After Emotional Cross-Examination

Jessica Mann is due back for a third day of testimony after she broke down in tears Monday, halting...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•CBC.ca


Waitress turned model expected to take the stand at Weinstein's rape trial

A woman who has claimed Harvey Weinstein lured her into his home under the pretense of reading a...
Reuters - Published


Mary Calhoun RT @nytimes: Harvey Weinstein's lawyers attacked Jessica Mann's credibility a day after she broke down and sobbed on the witness stand.

Steve Frank RT @hitech_guru: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser's Ex-Roommate Says She Was Told About Alleged Rape in 2006

Steve Frank RT @hitech_guru: #HarveyWeinsteinTrial: Accuser's Ex-Roommate Says She Was Told About Alleged #Rape in 2006


Harvey Weinstein's alleged rape victim accused of lying [Video]Harvey Weinstein's alleged rape victim accused of lying

One of the women at the centre of Harvey Weinstein's s*xual assault trial has been accused of repeatedly lying to the producer in a bid to exploit his Hollywood connections.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:54

Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today [Video]Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today

Yesterday, accuser Jessica Mann was driven to tears while being cross-examined about her history with the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33

