Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus Surged By More Than 3K Overnight

Experts from the World Health Organization said the virus is an epidemic in China but not a pandemic, meaning that it has not reached the epidemic stage in other continents.
How 5 top drugmakers are racing to develop cures and vaccines for the coronavirus that has killed more than 400 people and infected over 20,000

How 5 top drugmakers are racing to develop cures and vaccines for the coronavirus that has killed more than 400 people and infected over 20,000· As the coronavirus outbreak has exploded into a global public health emergency, leading drugmakers...
Business Insider - Published

Coronavirus: WHO urges countries to step-up data sharing as virus spreads — live updates

Chinese health officials confirmed the number of fatalities has reached 425, with over 20,400 people...
Deutsche Welle - Published


NishwanAbbas

Nishwan Abbas🎈❔ RT @HarvardChanSPH: The number of people infected with #coronavirus (#2019nCoV) is expected to climb. What are scientists learning about th… 13 minutes ago

5PARKCARTMAN

5E @nytimes Breaking news from Japan. Earlier, more than 10 out of 3,700 passengers on a Yokohama cruise ship were inf… https://t.co/ckFYYcNdOT 21 minutes ago

benz_de_donki

 RT @nzherald: The number of people infected with deadly coronavirus continues to rise as China takes extraordinary measures to contain the… 28 minutes ago

nzherald

nzherald The number of people infected with deadly coronavirus continues to rise as China takes extraordinary measures to co… https://t.co/NPIhnUcsuy 33 minutes ago

Roy60532867

Roy Sandlin RT @berni_ayers: Only a small number of people infected actually die. Flu is much worse, statistically... "Japan quarantines cruise ship w… 1 hour ago

berni_ayers

🇺🇸 BeRnI Ayers 🇺🇸 #MAGA #IFB Only a small number of people infected actually die. Flu is much worse, statistically... "Japan quarantines cruise… https://t.co/BxyuJ8fEhs 1 hour ago

bettycjung

Betty C. Jung Our model predicts the number of infected people in Wuhan to be greater than 190 thousand (prediction interval, 132… https://t.co/G3FZPA4w3L 1 hour ago

Saraliously

سارا https://t.co/Wa1rRz115Z Chinese health officials confirmed the number of fatalities has reached 425, with over 20,… https://t.co/LKoJcn3DLj 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Wants More Information Sharing On Novel Coronavirus [Video]WHO Wants More Information Sharing On Novel Coronavirus

The World Health Organization has asked public health officials to improve data-sharing in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the US, CDC and NIH officials say their counterparts in China..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Face masks being worn in London's Chinatown as coronavirus fears rise [Video]Face masks being worn in London's Chinatown as coronavirus fears rise

Face masks were being worn in London's Chinatown as fears about the new coronavirus continued to rise. This footage was taken on Tuesday (February 4), the same day the Foreign Office advised British..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

