If You Only Knew: Danny Pudi

Video Credit: Larry King Now - Duration: 06:01s - Published < > Embed
Danny Pudi sits down with Larry King for a rapid-fire game of 'If You Only Knew' where he reveals what keeps him up at night, his proudest accomplishment, and a secret talent.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Future plans, video games, and directing -- Danny Pudi answers your social media questions [Video]Future plans, video games, and directing -- Danny Pudi answers your social media questions

Danny Pudi reveals that he would love to produce and direct in addition to acting. Plus, he's on a show about video games, but is he any good at playing them himself?

Credit: Larry King Now     Duration: 01:04Published

Danny Pudi on voicing a character from his childhood in 'DuckTales' reboot [Video]Danny Pudi on voicing a character from his childhood in 'DuckTales' reboot

Danny Pudi talks about season three of 'DuckTales' where he voices Huey. Plus, what it's like voicing a memorable character from his childhood.

Credit: Larry King Now     Duration: 01:46Published

